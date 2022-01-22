Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s ‘chatty’ habit makes girlfriend jealous

Dear Abby: I’ve been going out with this guy for a couple of months. The problem is, he has to ALWAYS talk to every woman he sees — from a two-second conversation to a several-minute conversation. He doesn’t even know 99% of them.

When we go to a store, I feel like I’m invisible. He’ll walk away from me and start talking to women. I don’t trust him completely because sometimes he flirts or says something that could be taken in a sexual way, and I worry that one of these women could take it like he’s interested in her.

I don’t want to break up with him. I love him. But I feel I have reason to be jealous. I wish I was the only girl for him. Please give me advice.

— Not Number One in Pennsylvania

Dear Not Number One: If you have discussed this with him and it persists, listen to your intuition. If he loved you, he would not be chatting up other women. If a man makes you feel like you are not No. 1, get rid of him before he destroys your self-esteem.