Dear Abby: I got engaged five months ago, and my wedding date is seven months from now. My soon-to-be sister-in-law and bridesmaid has just announced she’s pregnant with her second child and due a week after our wedding.

I have conflicting emotions. While I’m happy for her family to grow, I can’t help but worry it will detract from my fiance and me. I’m not sure what to do. Do I keep her as a bridesmaid, one week away from delivery? She might be late, but there’s also a chance she could go into labor before or during our wedding.

Can I replace her so she won’t have to worry about the “what-ifs”? Her husband is a groomsman, so this decision will affect everyone. Should I leave her in and chance it? It breaks my heart to think they might not be able to attend at all. I’m just so overwhelmed, and this is adding to the stress of planning my wedding. Please give me some advice.

— Worried Bride-to-be

Dear Worried: Talk to your about-to-be sister-in-law. It would be difficult to impossible to fit a bridesmaid’s dress on someone whose girth is growing constantly. Add to that the possibility that she may be unable to attend the wedding because of an “early arrival,” and you wouldn’t be normal if you weren’t concerned.

Offer her the opportunity to fill another role during the ceremony — perform a reading, perhaps. Then be sure to have a backup for her. To do this would not be an insult; it may save your sanity as the big day for each of you approaches.