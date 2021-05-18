Dear Abby: Cat rescue leads to tension between neighbors

Dear Abby: I am a lover of and rescuer of cats (and dogs). I rescued a beautiful and loving cat with horrible wounds on his neck. I got him neutered, his wounds cleaned and sewn up, and became attached to him. I had asked my elderly neighbor if she wanted him. She said she’d think about it. She visited him at my house as his wounds healed, and a few months later she took the cat.

When I visited her a few months after that, I saw she was feeding him so many treats that he was (I’m not exaggerating) morbidly obese. When I told her so, she got insulted. She didn’t believe me so she took the cat for a checkup at the local veterinarian.

The vet told her the same thing in no uncertain terms, and to feed the cat no treats and a certain low-fat dry cat food. With my help she ordered the food and I measured it into bags to make it easier for her, as she gets a bit confused.

I weigh the cat every Monday and he has lost a bit of weight already. Slowly is the best way. But she’s not pleasant to work with and is fighting me all the way. I’m a patient person and do my best, but sometimes it’s hard not to lose my temper. Any suggestions?

— Cares About Fur Babies

Dear Cares: Unfortunately, we don’t always get to know people until we see them in action, as you are now doing with this neighbor. For that cat’s sake, hang on to your temper and continue to help her and her fur baby. If she’s becoming increasingly confused, it is important that someone not only keep an eye on the feline in that household, but also her — to ensure that she is able to take care of herself.