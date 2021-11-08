Dear Abby: Cheating husband obsesses over cheating wife’s lover

Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Obviously, my wife has struggled with my infidelity, but, to her credit, she’s trying hard to make things work. During our separation, we had little contact, and she told me that for revenge she had slept with someone else. I know that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, but the guy is less than half our age, and I’m struggling with the mental image and thoughts of trying to match his level of stamina and energy (if you know what I mean).

I know I messed up, but I love my wife with my whole heart and I’m working hard to demonstrate it. How do I purge my thoughts of the image of my wife with another man?

— Remorseful in California

Dear Remorseful: It may not be easy. (Don’t you think your wife has had similar mental images of you and the woman you cheated with?) Infidelity hurts everyone involved. You and your wife are working to remain reunited. Concentrate on that rather than preoccupy yourself with your insecurities, and you’ll both be better off.

Dear Abby: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school’s football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It’s hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I’m proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? — Proud of Him in the West Dear Proud of Him: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.