Dear Abby: A guy at work, “Leon,” is my age, very friendly and down-to-earth. When we’ve worked together, we have had great conversations, and he has told me a lot about his girlfriend who he’s been with for years. I feel guilty knowing this because Leon is having an affair with a girl here at work who’s almost a decade his junior, and they’ve started getting brazen about it.

He tells people he’s tempted by her but would not cross the line. The girl, however, tells very different stories about their rendezvous. I’m not friends with Leon on Facebook, but I looked at his profile to read a tribute to his lost friend and saw his girlfriend’s name, and I’m tempted to reach out.

This woman doesn’t know me, but I know that at my age, if my boyfriend of three years was messing around at work and everybody knew but me, I’d be livid at them almost as much as I would be at him.

Then again, since Leon and his plaything aren’t subtle, do you think I should approach him instead and ask if he’s still with his girlfriend or if she knows about the mistress? Any advice would be much appreciated.

— Witness in Virginia

Dear Witness: I understand your impulse to intervene on behalf of Leon’s wronged girlfriend, but for your own sake, please resist the urge. If you start a firestorm, your workplace could become unbearable.

Dear Abby: My son is preparing to go to basic training. I have been making travel plans to see him graduate, and it is stressing me out. My parents, who have very little money, said they want to go. I rented a house for myself and other family members, but because my parents are bringing their dog, they cannot stay there. So I rented another place for them.

When I suggested they bring a crate to keep their dog in while we’re away during the events, my mother said she will remain with the dog. My father says he is interested only in the events in the morning and refuses to participate in the town pass with my son because of the expected walking. So now I’ll have to make additional plans to take my son to visit them.

Furthermore, when I mentioned leaving a few days earlier so we can arrive and not be rushed, my father said he doesn’t want to leave any earlier than he has to. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do.

— Proud Dad in Ohio

Dear Dad: Cancel the reservation for the dog-friendly accommodations and tell them the trip is off. Then go and celebrate your son’s graduation with him and suggest your parents have a belated party for your son when he returns home.