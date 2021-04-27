Subscribe

Dear Abby: Connecting with teens will impact new relationship

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
April 27, 2021, 11:20AM
April 27, 2021

Dear Abby: After I ended a 20-year marriage, I took some time off from relationships and am now back in the dating world. My ex-husband and I never had children.

I recently met a man with two teenagers. He says I am “detached” from children. I am not detached! I just never had experience with them. How do I proceed with this relationship since his kids are very dear to him?

— Not Detached

Dear Not Detached: This man’s offspring are no longer “children.” They are teenagers, and teens can be complicated. Reach out to them the way you would anyone of any age. Be friendly and show them you are interested in them. If they have a mother in the picture, do not try to “mother” them. See if you share any common interests (sports, music, fashion, etc.), resist the urge to lecture them, and be a good listener.

