Dear Abby: Couple in friends group are constant complainers

Dear Abby: We have a group of friends who get together most Friday nights. We go out to eat, meet for drinks or gather at one of the group member’s homes for dinner and drinks. One person in particular constantly complains about everything every single week.

They don’t like the restaurant that was chosen, or the food the host prepared or the place the pizza was ordered from. Once, they kept repeatedly telling the host they wanted to punch the host’s son in the face because he was rude to the host on his way out for the evening. This guest’s spouse also nitpicks relentlessly. It makes everybody uncomfortable.

It has reached the point that the group doesn’t want to get together anymore because of the damper this couple puts on the evening. My spouse and I haven’t seen the group for several weeks now, but we miss them. Is there a polite way to tell this couple their negativity is a drag on the rest of the group, and maybe they should seek professional help or learn to keep their mouths shut?

— Down With the Downer

Dear Down: No, there isn’t. But you could stop inviting this particular couple. If you are asked about it, all you have to say is that you grew tired of their constant criticism, which put a damper on the events.