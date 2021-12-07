Dear Abby: Cousin remains tangled in relatives’ longtime feud

Dear Abby: My cousin “Scotty” invited my husband and me to see his new house. He made it clear, several times, that my sister and her husband, “Ian,” are not invited because his wife doesn’t like Ian. My sister and brother-in-law would have no problem if they never saw Scotty again, and I didn’t intend for them to accompany us on this visit. However, every time I speak to Scotty, he reiterates not to bring my brother-in-law along.

I admit, Ian is a difficult guy to get to know, but I have known him for 40 years, and he really has a heart of gold. I think Scotty is being disrespectful to me by repeating that Ian isn’t welcome. How can I resolve this in a way that won’t result in not communicating with Scotty ever again?

— Relative Drama in Florida

Dear Relative Drama: The next time Scotty starts on his rant about Ian, head him off by interrupting him and saying, “You have already told me that. You don’t need to repeat it.” Then change the subject.