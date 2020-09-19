Dear Abby: Cousin unwelcome during weeklong family visit

Dear Abby: My husband and I and our children moved across the country away from our families three years ago. My 9-year-old daughter is extremely close to my mom and sister. Mom wants to take a road trip and spend a week with us. We are all excited, since we haven’t seen them in a year. However, she wants to bring along my grandma and my younger cousin, who is 12.

My grandma has partial custody of my cousin. I don’t want her to come. She throws terrible temper tantrums, demands to be the center of attention and, when it doesn’t happen, starts acting up. If that doesn’t work, she will try to kiss people or make “jokes” about sex. I don’t trust her around my daughters.

Mom hates controversy and turns a blind eye to the behavior. How can I get across that we want Mom and Grandma to come but to leave my cousin at home?

— Proceeding With Caution

Dear Proceeding: Say it in plain English as you have to me. You have a right to protect your daughters from what you perceive to be a bad influence.

However, once you have drawn the line, be prepared for the possibility that your mother may cancel the trip.

Dear Abby: One of my friends is a drama queen. Whenever things don’t go the way she wants, she freaks out and makes a big deal out of everything. It makes the times we spend together hard, because my other friends and I are scared we’ll start another fight with her. What can I do to make her stop making a big deal out of everything?— No More Drama Queen

Dear No More: Your friend may be high strung, or she may simply create drama in order to get attention. Understand that you can’t “make” her stop doing it, but if you and your friends ignore her antics, she may tone it down when she realizes they aren’t bringing the reaction she’s looking for. If that doesn’t work, stop including her as often.