Dear Abby: Dad encourages teen to drink before college

Dear Abby: My parents have been divorced since I was little, but I still visit Dad often, especially now that I’m fully vaccinated. What’s causing the problem is I am leaving for my first year of college. Dad has been offering me alcohol while I’m at his house. I would be lying if I said I have never accepted a drink when he offered one, mainly out of curiosity. My mom, however, fervently believes I shouldn’t touch alcohol until I’m 21. (I’m 19 now.)

I don’t want to disappoint her because she’s very strong in her opinions about it. But I also don’t want my first alcohol experiences to happen states away from either parent while I’m at college. Dad shares this sentiment, but he pushes me to drink more often than I am comfortable with. Thankfully, when I tell him, he’ll stop for the night.

I’m not sure which of my parents’ sides I should take — don’t drink at all to make Mom happy, or drink with Dad and try to hide it to avoid the consequences. I know hiding things isn’t good. Mom will eventually find out. But I think it’s ridiculous to swear off drinking before going to college, where alcohol is around every corner. What do you think?

— Anxious About Alcohol in Georgia

Dear Anxious: In the state of Georgia, it is against the law for someone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol. By pressing you to drink, your father is breaking the law. Some parents feel that allowing a minor to drink AT HOME “takes the mystery out of it” for their teenager. The problem is, in some young people it creates an appetite for alcohol that can lead to lifelong drinking problems. We have all read about the tragic consequences of binge drinking among some college students. Listen to your mother. She’s right, and your father is misguided.