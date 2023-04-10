Dear Abby: I am a 23-year-old child of divorce. For nine months, my father has been dating a woman he was seeing while still married to my stepmother. My youngest brother (age 19) and I have yet to meet her. If they marry, this will be Dad’s third marriage.

While I love him, he deeply hurt not only my former stepmother but also my mother, because he cheated on them both multiple times. He excuses it by saying he had no other choice.

I recently moved back to my hometown after living in New York for 16 months. At some point soon, the three of us, as well as my middle brother, will likely have dinner together. I’m afraid I’ll lash out at her and possibly lose my father in the process. I feel like a child when he tries to explain his behavior in an indirect way. Must I accept this new woman as my father’s partner or risk him dropping out of my life?

— Revolving Doors

Dear Revolving Doors: If you want a relationship with your father, it’s important that you not lash out at whatever woman he is with, whether it be “fiancee” number three, four, five, etc. This isn’t as much a question of accepting this new woman as it may be accepting your father for who he is. If things eventually turn out as I suspect they will, YOU may choose to drop out of HIS life.

Dear Abby: I am curious about proper etiquette when a dinner guest brings a bottle of wine. Should that bottle be offered/opened instead of the wine already opened by the host? How should we respond to the guest?

— Confused in the Midwest

Dear Confused: No rule of etiquette requires you to open the wine your guest has brought and serve it instead of what you have chosen for the meal. Thank your guest for their generosity and put it aside to be used on another occasion or as a second bottle for that night’s dinner.