Dear Abby: I have seriously thought about giving my husband an ultimatum and moving out for a while. Living with him is no longer tolerable. His children support me 100%. He’s an alcoholic and can be a bully when he’s drinking. His bad behavior comes and goes. I never know who he’ll be when he puts the can down. We have been married 30 years. He’s better now, but I don’t know how long it will last.

I have recently met and fallen in love with someone who says he wants to marry me. I still love my husband, but I’m also in love with this other person. I feel life is too short to stay with someone so unpredictable, and I no longer feel romantically attracted to my husband. I dread hurting him and also the idea of divorce. I’m not sure if I should wait and see how things play out or pull the plug and get it over with. I don’t want to make a mistake, but I also do not want to stay in an unhappy relationship for the rest of my life.

The other thing is, my husband has no real income. I support him financially, and I don’t want him to be destitute. We are seniors, but I still work, have an IRA and Social Security. He has only a small SS check to live on, which is not enough. His children say that’s not my problem, but I feel responsible. Help!

— Indecisive in Florida

Dear Indecisive: Start talking with a family law attorney about what your financial picture will look like if you leave the alcoholic husband you have been supporting, because a judge may have something to say about it. Since you have supported him for so many years, you may have to continue.

If you decide to leave, it is important that you take some time to decompress before entering into another marriage. DO NOTHING ON IMPULSE.