Dear Abby: Delicious dessert tastes best shared with company

Dear Abby: I lost your cookbooklet collection! My family and I have really enjoyed some of those recipes. I have loved all the ones I have tried, but my favorites are the desserts. Particularly noteworthy is your Peanut Butter Pie. It is yummy! Please let me know how I can order the booklets again. I need them because I’m having a family celebration for Father’s Day.

— Sweet Tooth in Phoenix

Dear Sweet Tooth: You and I have something in common — our affinity for desserts. I have made the Peanut Butter Pie for guests many times, and it has been well received. The last time I prepared it, I thought I’d try to “de-calorie” it. I drained some nonfat yogurt in cheesecloth until it thickened and substituted it for the cream cheese. It worked beautifully. For readers who might like to try it, here’s the original recipe:

HEAVENLY CRUST:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup butter (1/2 cube), melted

2 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, grated

FILLING: 1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup miniature chocolate chips

1/2 cup salted peanuts (optional)

1 pkg. (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

In medium bowl, combine cracker crumbs, butter and chocolate; mix well. Reserve 1/4 cup crumb mixture to use as garnish. Press remaining crumb mixture onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Chill.

In large bowl, beat together peanut butter, cream cheese and butter. Add sugar and vanilla. Blend well.

Stir in chocolate chips and peanuts. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into chilled crust and garnish with reserved crumb mixture. Chill overnight.

Serves: 8 DISCIPLINED people.

My cookbooklet set contains more than 100 recipes for soups, salads, appetizers, main courses and desserts for special occasions. Order by sending your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Morris, IL 61054. Shipping and handling are included in the price.