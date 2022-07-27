Dear Abby: Desire for attention drives wife back to old boyfriend

Dear Abby: I have been married to my husband, “Jim,” for three years, but we have been together for seven. I love him, but he doesn’t give me the attention or time that I want.

We have two kids we’re raising from previous relationships. I didn’t intentionally set out to hurt him, but three years ago, I reconnected with someone from my past I’ll call “Mac.” Mac and I have been off and on since reconnecting. Now I find myself not wanting to hurt either of them, but I’m in love with both of them.

I have thought about leaving Jim several times, but I can’t bring myself to do it. Jim suspects that I’m talking to someone else but won’t come out and ask me. All I want is to be happy and not hurt others in the process. Please give me some advice.

— Thoroughly Confused in the East

Dear Thoroughly Confused: Your husband is already suspicious. If you think you are doing him a favor by keeping silent, you are kidding yourself.

If your problem is Jim’s lack of attention, don’t you think you should tell him that? It may give him a chance to rectify the situation.

Dear Abby: I have a 5-year-old daughter, “Kim,” whose father is not in the picture. I don’t know his whereabouts. I haven’t heard from him in a year because he has had past trouble with the law. However, he has family members who live not far away, and they haven’t made any efforts either.

I have been debating whether to reach out to my ex’s sisters to address their lack of involvement in Kim’s life.

The reason I want to contact them is so she can get to know them or, if they choose not to, I can explain to her that I tried. Do you think it’s worth it to reach out? Or should their absence confirm their lack of interest?

— Uncomfortable Situation

Dear Uncomfortable: Because you feel it’s important for Kim to know that you “at least tried” reaching out to her father’s side of the family, give them a call.