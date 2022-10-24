Dear Abby: I am an out gay Black man. Several weeks ago, the man I have had a crush on told me he’s now in a relationship. While I’m happy for him, I can’t help feeling somewhat resentful because I wanted to be with him. I haven’t dated anyone since my last relationship ended seven years ago. I have now distanced myself and limit myself to interactions and observations of his relationship on social media and in person, while also focusing on my own goals and aspirations. I haven’t messaged him since he expressed that he’s in a relationship.

Since that time, I have registered for the Law School Admission Test, started working part time as a coach helping students with ADHD strengthen their writing skills, and volunteer to teach web development to K-5 students. Normally, a relationship isn’t a necessity for my survival, given that I have focused solely on my career and educational goals over the past several years.

My question is: Is it worth holding on to these feelings I have for him, or should I move on? During our last conversation, he told me that if he ever finds himself single again, he would like to take me on a date.

— Single in San Francisco

Dear Single: You are doing all of the right things. You have a wonderful future ahead of you if you continue pointing yourself in that direction. I admire you for keeping busy by trying to help others achieve their goals. Whomever you wind up with will be getting a winner. The time has come to begin taking care of your emotional self. The last thing you need is to pine away hoping someone’s romance will end so he’ll ask you out. On the course you are on, you will meet Mr. Right, someone who is as dynamic as you.