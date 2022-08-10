Dear Abby: Drunk uncle crosses the line with kiss

Dear Abby: I come from a large, close family. The majority of them live in another state. A couple of family members live in the same state I reside in. One night, my uncle came over and we were hanging out having drinks. We both drank too much and he started to kiss my neck. I told him to stop because he is family, and he did. Luckily, nothing more happened. The next day he texted and called apologizing. I have been hurt and angry ever since. He wanted to talk about it, but I didn’t.

We still see each other at family get-togethers since there are only a few of us out here. I haven’t told anyone, and it’s hard to keep this to myself, but I’m afraid that if I say something, it could cause a rift in my family. How do I get through this without hurting them? Should I confront him and tell him how this made me feel? Should I confide in a family member? Or must I pretend it didn’t happen?

— Emotional in Arizona

Dear Emotional: Do not pretend it didn’t happen. Because you feel the need to get this off your chest, tell your uncle how hurt, angry and violated you felt by what he did. I see no reason why you should announce this to the family for the reason you mentioned.

Dear Abby: I have been babysitting my grandson, alternating with the other grandmother, for two years. She and I rarely see each other, but when we do, something I say gets repeated to the mother in a changed form. It causes my daughter-in-law to go ballistic on my son; never directly to me.

I have never felt valued or needed for myself or the service I provide for her, although my son expresses appreciation privately to me. They hope to have their child enrolled in preschool in eight months, but I very much want to quit because yet another miscommunication occurred this week. My son makes excuses for his wife, but I think she should talk to me directly, so I can refute what her mother says.

I’m told her mother has a “listening issue” that my daughter-in-law is aware of, but apparently that doesn’t matter when it comes to me. I’m pretty sure that whether I continue or leave now, I will rarely see them or the baby once he starts preschool. What should I do?

— Grandma’s Mess in New Jersey

Dear Mess: My advice is to smile and continue babysitting your grandchild until preschool starts. If you quit now, it will only give your daughter-in-law another excuse to blame you and curtail interactions with you in the future.