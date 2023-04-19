Dear Abby: My “Uncle Fred” is rude and obnoxious whenever we’re in his presence. He talks down to not only me, but everyone around him. Holidays are unbearable as he creates constant tension, leaving all guests less than enthused. He also drinks too much at parties, which leads to obscenities and poor decision-making.

It would be very easy to just stop being in his presence if not for my darling “Auntie June,” who is kind to us all and always insists on hosting her family for holidays. Even after numerous attempts by family members who have all voiced their displeasure with Uncle Fred, Auntie June seems to be helpless in dealing with his unruly behavior.

How do we move forward without hurting our dear sweet auntie by telling her we no longer wish to spend holidays together?

— Enough Already in New Jersey

Dear Enough: You have suffered enough. A way to deal with it would be to put it “a tad” less bluntly. Say, “Auntie, we love you, which is why we have tolerated Uncle Fred’s drinking and rude behavior as long as we have. But we have reached our limit. From now on, other family members will alternate hosting these gatherings, and if Uncle Fred acts up during any of them, he will have to leave.” It would be better than walking out of Auntie’s home and leaving her with food she has prepared and no one to eat it.