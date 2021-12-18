Dear Abby: Educator feels their past carries a stigma today

Dear Abby: I was home-schooled K-12. I now have multiple master’s degrees and work for a public school. I returned to my hometown and, with hard work and dedication, have moved up the career ladder in my district. While I love my job, I also value and respect the fact that my mom chose to home-school me. I can’t change my childhood, so I embrace all of those who are part of a village to raise and educate children.

My challenge comes when I am asked what year I graduated, or other questions about my schooling. (They assume that since this is my hometown, I attended school in the same district in which I work.) If I reply with, “I was home-schooled,” I get shocked silence, and feel I must somehow justify my mom’s choice to home-school me (something over which I had no control).

This isn’t just from colleagues, but also parents and staff. In addition, our district likes to feature alumni who work at the district and who chose to return to their hometown to give back. Well, I meet one of those criteria, but I cringe when they mistakenly announce my name as an alumna in a public forum, not knowing how to handle it. Please advise.

— Education Lover in Arizona

Dear Education Lover: I think it is time for you to stop being self-conscious about the kind of education your mother gave you, which equipped you to attain not one, but multiple graduate degrees. Rather than “cringe” and hide the fact that you are not an alumna from the district, discuss this with the administrators, so the error can be corrected.