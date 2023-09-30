Dear Abby: I applied to be a supervisor at the company where I work. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the job. One of my co-workers, who held the same position I did (though with significantly fewer years of experience at the company), was given the job instead. Initially, I tried to shrug it off and continued working as usual. Unfortunately, I find I am no longer able to do that.

Since this co-worker is now my boss, I sometimes receive dictation/instruction from them, which makes me uncomfortable. I have begun to feel jealous — I’ll acknowledge that. I have worked here for 10 years now, and the fact that I haven’t been able to move into a higher position has weighed me down. For financial reasons, I can’t resign. Somehow, I have to make this new reality work. How do I rid myself of these feelings of jealousy and learn to proceed with my new boss?

— Stuck at Work in the West

Dear Stuck: One way to do that would be to remind yourself regularly why you are there. Bottom line: You need the money. Life isn’t always fair, so try harder to accept it. While you are doing that, it couldn’t hurt to look around to see if any other companies are posting job openings. If you find any, make time for an interview, and — if you are hired — give your notice.