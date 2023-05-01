Dear Abby: My longtime girlfriend and I broke up recently. One of the reasons was because we didn’t agree on a definition of cheating. She met a friend through work whom I met once, and what I saw and heard during that interaction screamed he was a sleaze who wanted to move in on my girl. I voiced my concerns and asked her to stop seeing this friend, and she agreed.

A week later, she renewed the friendship, communicating through Snapchat. For six months she would have drinks with him, go places with him and have conversations with him without telling me. She swears they never did anything physical. I had seen the signs — from time to time I’d notice she wasn’t where she said she would be, the car would smell like smoke, and we were growing apart.

One day, I finally had had enough and we agreed to separate. Since our first day apart, they have been together. I have told her she cheated on me and I couldn’t trust her. She insists she wasn’t cheating and I should have been more self-confident and trusting. When two people’s definition of cheating differs, what do you do? Who is right?

— Wondering in Wyoming

Dear Wondering: YOU are right! Your former girlfriend was sneaking around seeing someone on the side and lying about it. That behavior is the DEFINITION of cheating. Stop arguing with her, and be glad that the relationship is over and you are free to find an honest woman to love. I hope the two of them wind up together because they deserve each other.