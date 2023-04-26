Dear Abby: My wife and I were married 21 years ago. Since then, she has admitted to cheating with 10 different men. Each time, I stayed with her, hoping she’d change. I finally left 3 1/2 years ago because I couldn’t take it anymore. She became homeless, but for the past year and a half she has been living with my daughter and me because I saw her on the street one day and she looked terrible.

We are now moving, and my daughter wants her mother to get a job (she’s capable of getting one). My ex refused to get one to help pay the bills. Now I’m faced with another dilemma: Should I let her go on her own or fight for her to stay with us? My daughter is completely against her living with us. My income is limited. I’m on disability for a bad heart. My ex is 43, and I’m 58. Can you please advise?

— Not Looking Back in Colorado

Dear Not Looking Back: Your daughter is right. You are disabled and on a limited income, and your ex-wife is able-bodied. With her out of there, your expenses will be lower. Nowhere in your letter did you mention that you still love this parasite, nor did you mention whether she has changed her ways. Your responsibility for her ended when the marriage did. Encourage her to reach out to her relatives for a place to stay, or guide her to a shelter.

But not only should you let her go, you must find the strength to insist upon it.

Dear Abby: I consider myself a modest woman in today’s world. I have a new granddaughter that my daughter-in-law nurses anywhere, at any time, regardless of who she is around. I told my son she should cover herself in restaurants and other public places.

I get embarrassed when she just pulls out a breast for anyone to see. She’s European, and I understand it is more common there, but not so much in America. Am I overreacting?

— Looking Away in California

Dear Looking Away: I think so. Nursing mothers are no longer relegated to feeding their infants in bathrooms as they were years ago. However, because you are embarrassed at the sight of your daughter-in-law nursing, consider leaving the table until she is finished to preserve your modesty.