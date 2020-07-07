Subscribe

Dear Abby: Family breadwinner gives good health short shrift

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
July 7, 2020, 6:30AM
Dear Abby: I have a wonderful husband of almost 20 years and two teenage children. My husband is hardworking in his career and has provided a comfortable life for us. The trouble is, he puts work ahead of any self-care. He works most waking hours, doesn’t eat well, exercises rarely, is overweight — the list goes on. When I ask him to make positive lifestyle choices, he reminds me of the life insurance he has and says I am stressing him.

Abby, I love my husband, and I worry that this will cut his life and our life together short. Can you help?

— Beside Myself With Worry

Dear Beside Yourself: I wish I could wave a magic wand and make your husband receptive to what you are trying to do for him. But until he’s ready to address these issues, nothing will change.

If he enjoys his career and takes pride in the fact that you and your children are provided for, then he’s living the life he has chosen for himself. This does not mean you must give up suggesting healthy lifestyle choices, but perhaps do it a little less often and in terms of activities he might enjoy.

