Dear Abby: Family concerned about daughter’s new beau

Dear Abby: We have a close family, and we have helped our children with the down payments on their homes. My daughter has a master’s degree, is a professional with a good job and owns her own home. She has been corresponding with and visiting a high school acquaintance who has been in prison for the past three years. She doesn’t see anyone else, and refers to this person as her boyfriend.

My daughter is a nice person. She has many friends and always has a smile on her face. Before her involvement with this man, she was very outgoing. She is now visiting his family. Should we feel as scared for her as we do?

— Fearful in California

Dear Fearful: You wouldn’t be typical parents if you weren’t concerned. Have you talked to your daughter about this? Do you know what her “boyfriend” is in jail for? Has she been giving him money?

Women become involved with incarcerated men for many reasons. Some do it because they are lonely or need to feel needed. Others do it because they feel that in a relationship where their love object is locked up, he can’t cheat on her.

While you have a right to be worried, you cannot live your daughter’s life for her.

Dear Abby: I’m a retired woman who got a part-time job in a small town. It’s a highly regarded business with fewer than 20 employees. In the past, I have worked for companies that valued employee input.

I was just fired because my boss thought I was telling her how to do her job. Although it was a month ago, I replay my actions daily. I feel like I was fired for doing something for which, in the past, I was rewarded. How do I get past this? I really don’t want another job. I loved that one.

— Can’t Sleep in the East

Dear Can’t Sleep: You WERE fired for doing something for which you were rewarded in the past. Did your employer give you any indication that your input was annoying her? She should have, so you could curtail the impulse.

Consider contacting her once more to tell her how much you loved working there and explain your reasons for speaking up the way you did. If you won’t be given a second chance, consider putting your skills to work by volunteering for an organization that will value what you have to offer.