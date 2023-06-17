Dear Abby: My husband is in another state with his elderly (but still active) mother. He went to help her get her house ready for sale so she can move near us. Before he left, he was having severe panic attacks. He kept telling me he is scared of losing me (he’s been out of work for months) and that he was going to need me while he was with her.

Since he has been gone, he has barely called, rarely texts and even suggested taking a break from me. This was after finding out I had to go to the ER and had been diagnosed with a debilitating autoimmune disorder. He’s blaming me for having to ask his mother for money to cover our bills.

This woman has been single for 30 years, worked full time and has essentially no real expenses. She spoils the heck out of him — her only child. She treats him like her partner or a 12-year-old boy. She dislikes that I’m at home taking care of my 1-year-old grandchild and not working. I have always contributed, but this is the choice my husband and I made together.

I don’t feel like he’s concerned about any of his relatives here, and I certainly don’t feel loved when he goes days without even checking in. When he’s with her, he becomes a cold, bratty child. Any advice on what to say to him?

— Uncertain in Texas

Dear Uncertain: Tell your husband you need him home right now more than his mother needs him there. As things stand, your husband’s fear of losing you could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When his mother moves closer, the situation will not improve because he will become even more “childlike.” Unless the two of you have counseling, establish some boundaries and get your priorities straight, your marriage isn’t likely to last unless you are willing to accept the status quo.