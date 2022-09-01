Dear Abby: ‘Family failure’ refuses to enable sibling’s behavior

Dear Abby: I am the oldest of three. We grew up in an abusive alcoholic family. I’m considered the “failure” of the family because I don’t drink. I graduated from college, work full time, got married and have a pretty stable life.

Both of my younger siblings drink and use drugs, and their lives are in constant turmoil. The youngest sibling has mentioned they will need to move by the end of this month and their current job has not paid them for several weeks. I dread that they will ask to stay at my house soon, which I cannot allow because of the drinking and drug use. I know they will be upset that they can’t stay with me. How do I protect my peace without feeling like I’m making my sibling homeless?

— Bad Sister in California

Dear Bad Sister: Your reason for not wanting to host your substance-using sibling is sensible. State it kindly and clearly and do NOT feel guilty about it. You won’t be making your sibling homeless. Unless your sibling is friendless, they will find another place to crash.

Dear Abby: Please don’t think I’m misogynistic, but whenever I see females, they’re CONSTANTLY talking or scrolling on their cellphones. It seems like it is all they do! They don’t seem to be interested in anything except their damned phones. They have no personalities. They have no sex drive. They’re not even interested in men! Some even seem to lose their interest in shopping, which we know is a female addiction. It’s not cute. It’s not normal, and it’s not sociable. In fact, it’s bizarre and weird. Is there one “halfway” normal female left on this earth, or should I move to another planet?

— Ready to Bail in New Jersey

Dear Ready: Have you heard that men are from Mars? Your space shuttle departs in 20 minutes. It’s a one-way trip. Safe travels ...

P.S. I am not calling you misogynistic, but it will be interesting to see what my readers call you. Stay tuned.