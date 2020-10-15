Dear Abby: Family friend fears woman is addicted to meth

Dear Abby: The 22-year-old daughter of close friends of ours has been living in a van during the pandemic. Her parents, my husband and I heard her on her cellphone talking about a party where her friends were doing meth. No one reacted except me. I said, “That’s terrifying!” and she answered, “Right?”

I cannot stop worrying about this young woman, who I have watched grow since she was a baby. The red spots on her face, which I had assumed were from acne, now haunt me. What can I do?

I had offered her the use of our driveway, if needed, but I don’t want meth users here because I have two college-age sons, so now I regret even that. I feel since she broached the topic she was asking for help. Her mom let it completely slide. Help!

— Sick With Worry in Colorado

Dear Sick: The baby you watched grow up is now an adult. If you think she was asking for help because she is addicted to methamphetamine, talk to her and offer to help her get it. IF she says she wants to move her van to your property, explain that as long as she is using and/or partying with contemporaries who do, the offer is off the table.

As to her parents who, from what you wrote, appear to be clueless, tell them you are alarmed and why, and urge them to go online and educate themselves about the symptoms of meth addiction, which include facial sores.

Dear Abby: I am my husband’s second wife. His first wife died of cancer eight years ago. His late wife’s mother still calls him her son-in-law and introduces him as such. She also asks him to help her with things around the house, like getting mulch and remodeling the bath. She invites all of us over to holidays, but I can’t help but feel awkward. Am I overreacting? Shouldn’t she find someone else to help her now that bond is broken?

— In the Present in Indiana

Dear In the Present: If the bond were broken, your husband’s former mother-in-law would find someone else, and your husband would help her to do it. He may still feel like a member of that family. Please be smart and less defensive. The woman is making an effort to include you in her celebrations. Accept the gesture for what it is and be gracious.