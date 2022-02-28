Dear Abby: Family front and center in rekindled relationship

Dear Abby: I recently reconnected with an old boyfriend after 30 years, and I’m concerned about what I can only describe as co-dependency between him and his daughter. His wife of 20 years died two years ago after a long illness. He was her caregiver, along with raising his daughter, who is now 21. He has a granddaughter as well, and they all live together.

When I shared with him that I could only imagine how difficult it must have been for everyone and delicately suggested family therapy, he replied, “Everything will be all right in a while.” The majority of our time is spent with his daughter and granddaughter.

I have expressed my concern to him about spending “together time” as a couple, courting one another while we navigate dating, and emotional and sexual intimacy at this phase in our lives.

Abby, if everything is going to be “all right,” as he believes, why do I feel like I’m filling an empty space with no foreseeable returns in this family dynamic?

— Confirmed Divorcee for Now

Dear Divorcee: You and your old boyfriend need to have a frank discussion about what you can expect from this relationship. Courting and emotional and sexual intimacy should take place away from his home. If he isn’t prepared to compromise, end the “romance.”

Dear Abby: My brother-in-law, “Harvey,” has a filthy habit of chewing tobacco in my home and around my family. He has promised many times not to do it when he visits, but has broken his word every time.

Harvey is a dirty man who wipes his chew-covered hands on his jeans and leaves a trail of chew and spittle everywhere. He spits into soda cans and leaves the cans on the end table. One time, my 2-year-old took a swig thinking it was soda!

It has been 25 years now, and I’m ready to ban him from my home. My husband feels pity for him. He and my mother-in-law baby Harvey like a child. I’m ready to lay down the law, and I know there will be hell to pay, but I cannot take this any longer. What do you think?

— Had It in Washington

Dear Had It: I think that after 25 years, you’re a little late trying to lay down the law to Harvey. Whether you can enforce banning your brother-in-law from your home is anybody’s guess, but I suppose it’s worth a try.