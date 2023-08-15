Dear Abby: My husband and I have some money in a mutual fund. Our new, very young financial adviser, “Alec,” seems sexist. He has phoned us four times asking to speak with my husband, and each time my husband refuses to speak to him. Since my name is also on our account, my husband said that I should speak to him. I have told Alec twice that my husband has hearing aids and it’s difficult for him to hear people on the phone, which is why he wants me to be the contact. But Alec continues to ask for my husband.

I’ve told him that I feel he’s being sexist, but he denies it. He said he tries very hard not to be, and he’s sorry if I feel he is. Alec called asking for my husband again today. We let it go to voicemail. Now I’m wondering if I should return his call and complain again, write him a letter or complain to his superiors. Should I continue to let his calls go to voicemail? Should I complain in writing to him? We don’t want to move money around or change our investments in any way, which he has been told already by me, but then, I’m not a MAN!

— Beyond Frustrated in Washington

Dear Beyond Frustrated: You have suffered enough. Don’t bother writing that kid a letter. Contact his supervisor, explain what has been going on, and make it clear that you want someone more service-oriented on your account. If you are contacted by the supervisor, explain in detail your reason. This financial adviser needs more training.