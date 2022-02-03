Dear Abby: Food fight results in friendship’s bitter end

Dear Abby: When a friend of mine “makes dinner” for invited guests, it’s either takeout Chinese food or delivered pizza. Frankly, I am sick of it. Last Thanksgiving, they invited me and several others over for dinner. You guessed it! Chinese food. I told my friend I was surprised and not in the mood for Chinese food, offered my apologies and left. We didn’t talk for four months.

This past year I was again invited to Thanksgiving dinner. I declined and, when asked why, said, “I’m sick and tired of what is being offered.” The response was, “Then I guess I’ll stop inviting you. And I don’t need your friendship.” I replied, “Glad we are on the same page!”

Abby, this “friend” knows how to cook and could certainly order something different. Was I out of line? I have no regrets the friendship has ended.

— Fed Up in the West

Dear Fed Up: When someone accepts an invitation to someone’s home, rather than criticize the menu, they should be grateful for the hospitality being extended. Were you out of line? The way you phrased your reason for declining was rude. You could have inquired about the menu and asked if you could bring something more “traditional.” It’s fortunate you have no regrets that your relationship with your former host has ended. I’m pretty sure the feelings are mutual.

Dear Abby: I’m a 65-year-old woman who has never enjoyed sex. I’ve had lovers, and I’m a very affectionate person, but the act itself has never been comfortable for me. Now that I’m post-menopausal, it’s practically impossible.

I have never been married, but I want to find someone. In fact, I yearn for a life partner. I’m on dating sites, and my question is: How should I describe myself? It seems most men want sex. Should I include my lack of interest in sex in my profile so they know what they’re getting? I don’t want to waste anyone’s time, especially not my own. But this feels so weird and awkward to address.

— Everything but That in New York

Dear Everything But: It would benefit you to go online and search for dating sites for people who want romance only, without sex. These sites do exist, and it may comfort you to know that you are DEFINITELY not alone. If you do try one, I hope you find the man you are looking for.