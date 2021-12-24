Dear Abby: Friend’s death cloaked in secrecy and silence

Dear Abby: A dear friend of mine, “Dirk,” died by suicide a couple of years ago. We were very close when we were young but saw each other only occasionally as adults. However, on the occasions we did get together, it always felt like we picked up where we left off.

I found out about my friend’s death from a family member after I discovered his phone number was no longer working and his Facebook and Messenger accounts had been deleted. He had died a few months earlier. Dirk’s family asked me not to tell anyone that the death was a suicide. They didn’t want his memory to be about that final decision. Because there was no obituary in the newspaper (they didn’t want one), it feels as though my friend has been erased with no trace.

I’m still having a hard time with his death. I feel like I should put an in-memoriam obituary in the paper. I also feel a need to talk about it with others (both for myself and as a warning to others). My mother thinks I should abide by the wishes of the family. What do you think?

— Missing My Friend in Ohio

Dear Missing: When someone takes their own life, there are usually a range of emotions experienced by the survivors. These can include shame, guilt and anger. Fortunately, there are mental health programs that can help with these if the family is aware they are available. A call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255) could guide them if they reach out. I sincerely hope you will listen to your mother and respect the wishes of the deceased’s family, even though you do not agree. If you do what you are contemplating, it could cause the family even more pain.