Dear Abby: I invited a friend to spend the weekend with me on my parents’ boat. She insisted that she must shower twice a day, as that is her usual routine. She said she can’t wake up without a shower, and needs to shower to be clean at the end of the day. I believe showering twice a day is excessive.

I have been criticized for “judging” her hygiene habits. They say she may suffer from a germ phobia. I have known her more than 10 years, and she has worked as a professional cleaning lady. I don’t think she’s a germaphobe but high-maintenance and vain.

I suggested she could wash up with face cloths and wipes, and shower once a day. The lake is so clean you don’t need to shower after a swim. (For anyone who doesn’t understand why I’m questioning this, it’s because fresh water on a boat is in limited supply.)

Should a guest be asked to comply with the host’s requests, or must the host comply with the guest’s unusual demands? How should this be handled?

— Go Jump in the Lake

Dear Go Jump: Gracious hosts will do whatever they can to ensure their guests are comfortable and provided for. Gracious guests will comply with whatever “house rules” are instituted by their hosts. In your case, this should be handled by not inviting this particular friend to any more overnights on your family boat.