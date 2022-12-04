Subscribe

Dear Abby: Friendship puts patient in a tough spot

A reader’s friendship with her doctor’s wife is making things uncomfortable.|
JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
December 4, 2022, 9:59AM
Dear Abby: For several years, I have gone to a medical specialist I’ll call “Eric” for certain issues. Eric’s wife, “Nina,” and I were very close friends. Our families celebrated holidays and special occasions together. However, over the course of our friendship, Nina shared many details about their personal lives with me. They are now separated.

My knowledge of these details makes me feel very uncomfortable about seeing Eric. I would like to see another doctor in the practice, since all of my records are there. I’m not sure how to ask for another doctor without giving some reason, and I do not want to cast aspersions on Eric professionally. Your advice, please?

— Time for a Change

Dear Time: Depending upon the size of the practice, you may not be questioned about why you want to make the change. However, if Eric confronts you, all you have to say is that you prefer to see someone else from now on. Period. If you are questioned further, take your business — and your records, which belong to you — to another specialist in a different practice.

