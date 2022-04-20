Dear Abby: Glib food comment eats at woman with weight issues

Dear Abby: I had weight-loss surgery three years ago and lost 134 pounds. Two years later, I traded addictions and became a problem drinker. During this time I met a man, but my drinking came between us and we broke up. I stopped drinking three months ago. He contacted me and, when he found out I had quit drinking, we had lunch and talked and we are now dating again.

After a week of dating, he said, “I notice you are eating more than when we dated before. Have you stretched out your stomach?” I said, “No, because I’m no longer drinking, I now eat three meals a day.” He said, “I sure don’t want you to gain back all that weight you lost!”

My feelings are very hurt. What should I say to him that will convey my feelings? I want to stand up for myself without being crass.

— Trying Again in Arkansas

Dear Trying: The next time you are face to face, say, “I would like to revisit something you said to me recently. You said, ‘Have you stretched out your stomach? I sure don’t want you to gain back all that weight you lost!’ It was hurtful. Surely you know I don’t want to gain back all the weight either. But if eating healthfully means I’ll carry a few more pounds than I did when I was drinking, you will either have to accept it or I will have to stop seeing you.”

Dear Abby: I’m 69 and a retired military man. My wife passed away two years ago. I’m fond of a single neighbor who is 30 and has two children. She has been inviting me for supper at her house three times a week and when I leave, we hug. I’d like to kiss her but I don’t know if I should ask first or tell her I’m getting attached to her. How do I find out if she has feelings for me?

— Puzzled in the South

Dear Puzzled: A way to do that would be to say, “I’d like to kiss you. How do you feel about that?”