Dear Abby: Grandchild born to widow calls another man ‘daddy’

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
January 25, 2022, 3:50PM

Dear Abby: My grandson passed away three months before his daughter was born. When she was 6 months old, her mom moved in with her new boyfriend. We were allowed visits for a couple of years, but then that stopped, so we had to take the mom to court to get visitation again.

We learned our visits had been stopped because we referred to her boyfriend by his name instead of “Daddy.” We are not allowed to tell our grandchild who her father is. At what age should a child be told the truth, and how is all this going to affect my granddaughter?

— Truth Teller in the South

Dear Truth Teller: Your former daughter-in-law may prefer her little one call her boyfriend “Daddy” because the man is the only father figure your granddaughter has ever known. The time for her to be told all the facts would be when she’s old enough to understand the information AND her mother chooses to tell her about her biological father. The truth should not negatively affect her.

