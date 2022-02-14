Dear Abby: Grandmother upset with girl’s clothing choices

Dear Abby: From time to time, I pick my granddaughter up from public school. This week, I picked her up on Tuesday and again on Friday. Both days, she was wearing the exact same outfit, a shirt/hoodie that was too small and hand-me-down jeans that were too big. On Tuesday, when my son came to get her (Mom wasn’t with him), I told him I didn’t like the jeans and the shirt/hoodie was ill-fitting. He said he thought the jeans looked fine.

Abby, I have bought many clothes for my granddaughter, and I know she should have other options. I’ve always been under the impression that “No matter what you have, you always put your best foot forward.”

For reference, my son leaves home by 5:30 in the morning, and her mom takes her to school. Am I wrong to want to chastise my son and his wife for this? I sincerely think they are doing the child a disservice by allowing her to go to school this way.

— Perplexed Grandma in Texas

Dear Grandma: I wish you had mentioned how old your granddaughter is. Children these days choose their own outfits without help from their parents or input from their grandmothers. Your sense of style may be very different from your granddaughter’s.

This may be what the other students wear, and she doesn’t want to be “different.” Most important is not what she’s wearing, but whether she’s clean and well-groomed. I sincerely hope you refrain from “chastising” your son and daughter-in-law about this because I can guarantee it won’t be appreciated.

Dear Readers: On this Day of Love, I want you to know how much I cherish the relationship I have with you. Wishing a Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you.

— Love, Abby