Subscribe

Dear Abby: Holidays are a prime time to wield the written word

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
November 10, 2021, 2:44PM

Dear Abby: You often respond to grandparents who are disappointed that their grandchildren have not written a note to express gratitude for a recent present. Personally, I think one of the main reasons they don’t is the simple fact that they lack thank-you cards and stamps. (Their parents may not be writing thankyou notes anymore.) When I’m at the post office, I rarely see 20-year-olds buying stamps.

I would like to offer a suggestion for my peers: If you want your grandchildren to send you a thank-you card, make it simple for them — include a small box of cards and some postage stamps when you send their present. They’ll get the message. And Abby, they could add a copy of your letter writing booklet if it’s still available.

— Thankful in Texas

Dear Thankful: Your suggestion is a clever one, and yes, my booklet, “How To Write Letters for All Occasions” is still available. People of every age tend to procrastinate when it comes to letter writing because they’re unsure how to express their feelings on paper and afraid they will say the wrong thing.

Thank-you notes do not have to be long or flowery. In fact, the opposite is true. Short and to the point is more effective. I advise readers to have a notebook handy when they open their gifts and jot down the first words that come to mind when they see what’s inside. Do they like the color? The style? Is it something they have been wanting? Write it down and use it for inspiration.

My booklet, “How to write Letters for All Occasions” contains samples of thankyou letters for birthday gifts, shower gifts, wedding gifts and those that arrive

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette