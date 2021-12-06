Dear Abby: Hot-and-cold boyfriend drops all communication

Dear Abby: I was in a relationship (nine months) up until a month ago. Without going into a lot of detail, the guy I was seeing ghosted me without any warning. We had a great conversation on a Thursday night, and Friday morning he blocked my calls, email, etc. I have no idea what happened.

The night before, I accidentally FaceTimed him, and his son answered. I thought he had called me, but I called him. Keep in mind I had never met his son the entire time we were together. This isn’t the first time he has stopped speaking to me for reasons only he knows, but this is the first time he has gone this far.

I’m trying to move past it, but I’m having a hard time. I talked to him about everything, and we had such great times together. I want to understand why he did what he did to get some closure, but I don’t know what to do. Do I need to just let this go?

— Ghosted Again in Alabama

Dear Ghosted Again: You stated that this isn’t the first time he has clammed up and given you the silent treatment. A relationship based on such immaturity and poor communication skills would not be healthy for you anyway. Stanch your bleeding and move on.

Dear Abby: My mother, who is 85, lives under the domination of my 88-year-old father. After retirement, Dad has remained active and has taken up hobbies that fill the entire house. Mom has always enjoyed music and had a keyboard she felt comfortable playing, but only when Dad was away. My father tends to be very critical, which is why I think she would only play in private.

Recently, thinking Mom no longer used it, my dad donated her keyboard. Mom confided to me that she was devastated. I would like to purchase another keyboard for Mom for her birthday, but I don’t want her to feel betrayed. I’m not sure if I should talk with Dad about it beforehand. He is sure to ask Mom why she wasn’t vocal about her feelings in the first place. Do you have any suggestions?

— Loving Daughter in Washington

Dear Daughter: Have a chat with dear old Dad. Tell him what you plan to do and why. If he expresses puzzlement about why you’re doing it, point out that between the two of them his is the dominant personality, which may be why your mother didn’t speak up on her own behalf.