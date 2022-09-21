Dear Abby: Husband discovered women’s clothing

Dear Abby: My wife has been away for a while caring for her ill parents. Because I was alone, I decided to experiment with wearing women’s clothes and found that I really enjoyed wearing leggings. They make very comfortable pajamas. I also found that sports bras not only provide compression that feels good, but also serve a purpose because I have rather enlarged breasts. Should I hide everything and put away my leggings and bras, or should I let her in on some of my secrets?

— Dressed Up in California

Dear Dressed Up:

I’m not sure what other “secrets” you have been hiding, but if they involve cross-dressing, you’re not the only man who has discovered he enjoys wearing women’s clothes.

It may surprise you to know their wives help them do it. Your reasons

for wanting to wear a sports bra and leggings seem practical. I see no reason to try to hide it from your wife.