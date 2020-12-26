Subscribe

Dear Abby: Husband emails girlfriends he had during separation

DEAR ABBY
December 26, 2020, 7:59AM
Dear Abby: My husband and I were married for several years, divorced, then remarried 10 years later. During our separation, he had a lot of girlfriends. To this day, he keeps all their contact information. I discovered he has emailed some of them since we’ve been back together. I think he uses email to avoid any phone calls that I would be aware of.

Our marriage is overall going well, but I don’t understand his need to keep up with some of these past “friends.” When we remarried, I deleted all of my past contacts. I’m worried that he’s still attached to at least a few of these women, and I don’t think it’s right. What do you think? It makes me very insecure and upset. What should I do? I’m already in therapy.

— Uneasy in the South

Dear Uneasy: Marriage is a choice. Your husband chose to remarry you. I am going to assume that because of your insecurity, you have been hesitant to ask him directly why he feels a need to stay in touch with these women. Your therapist may be able to help you with this. If he/she is willing to invite him to accompany you for a session, consider posing the question there.

