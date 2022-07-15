Dear Abby: Husband’s dishonesty about finances imperils marriage

Dear Abby: I am married to a man from a different country, culture and religion. We have an amazing relationship, and he is my best friend. We do everything together — grocery shop, date nights, travel, etc. He is a wonderful husband. The only problem is he doesn’t contribute financially. I have told him time and again that this is going to be a big problem for us.

In his country, the people are poor, so he sends money to his family. His parents are wonderful, humble people and I love them dearly. He doesn’t earn as much as I do, but I do not feel that should stop him from making some financial contribution to OUR LIFE. He makes a decent salary and could buy some groceries or pay for a dinner here or there, but he doesn’t. I pay for everything — cars, gas, living, groceries, coffee, phones, etc.

We had agreed that after he paid off his debts, he would put a certain amount of money in the savings, which would still leave him $1,000 for himself. A thousand dollars is half a year’s salary in his country. For the last three months he has made no contributions, and when I asked about it, he said he doesn’t know what he did with the money. He’s obviously lying.

I am so furious that I’m considering divorce. I have never told him not to help his family, and I have been very generous with them as well. But it worries me that he is only concerned with his family back home and not the well-being of the family we have built together.

— Money’s the Issue in Mississippi

Dear Money’s the Issue: Your “wonderful” husband has reneged on his promise to put money in the savings account and lied to you about where the money is going. Could it have gone someplace other than to his parents? You have a right to know. Marriage is more than a romantic adventure. It is also a partnership — and one in which your husband isn’t contributing his agreed-upon share.

You may be able to resolve this with the help of a licensed mediator or counselor, but if it doesn’t solve the problem, talk to an attorney about protecting yourself financially.