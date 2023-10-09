Dear Abby: My husband and I have two children and live close to my family. We spend lots of quality time with them, and they are invested in our children’s lives, as we are in theirs. The same is not true of my in-laws. The first few years I would FaceTime and call, trying to build a relationship. Eventually, I realized I was the only one making an effort, so I stopped calling, which means there are no more calls.

The first cousin on my husband’s side is due to give birth, and my husband wants to skip my nephew’s first birthday party for her gender reveal party. My argument is, they have put no effort into our lives or our kids, so why would we miss an event for people who do. His argument is that they don’t ask for much and we see them only twice a year, so we should just go. Help!

— Easy Decision in Minnesota

Dear Easy Decision: Not only do his relatives not ask for much, but they give absolutely nothing. Rather than argue about this, attend your nephew’s first birthday party and tell your husband to go to the gender reveal. Problem solved.