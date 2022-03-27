Dear Abby: In-law won’t embrace family’s photo fetish

Dear Abby: I married my husband five years ago. He has three younger sisters. During the year we receive about 20 pictures of them, and another 20 during the holidays. We also receive a similar amount from my husband’s parents. Isn’t this excessive? When they visit us, they are upset that we haven’t displayed all or most of these pictures. Honestly, if we did, we would run out of wall space.

They send group photos, solo photos, ones with the children only and even pictures of their dogs! It’s overwhelming! They all live five to 10 miles away, and we see each other often. Even when we’re with them, they take selfies while we’re eating or watching TV. They even snap pictures of guests in mid-chew. I think it’s disrespectful. I usually walk away or cover my face, which upsets them.

It’s getting harder to be around these people. My husband and I have expressed our distaste for this, but they see it as “my problem.” I won’t even get in to the Facebook issue. I unfriended them because they post pictures of themselves every five to 10 minutes a day. Help!

— Overloaded in New York

Dear Overloaded: Some people love having their tables and walls crammed with family memorabilia. Others are minimalists who enjoy the soothing ambience of plain walls and surfaces.

People express their personalities through their surroundings. That your relatives take offense that you do not wish to be surrounded by their images is THEIR problem, not yours. And, by the way, it is RUDE to snap photos of unwilling subjects.