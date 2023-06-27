Dear Abby: In-law’s restaurant hysterics make dining out miserable

A reader doesn’t want to go out to dinner anymore with her in-laws but they won’t take no for an answer.|
JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
June 27, 2023, 10:59AM
Updated 21 minutes ago

Dear Abby: I would like your help on how to deal with a problem I am having with my mother-in-law. The in-laws call at least once a week wanting us to go out to dinner with them. It’s embarrassing because my mother-in-law is always horrible to the waiter. She complains about everything and usually causes some sort of a scene.

My husband and I are at a loss about how to tell her this is why we no longer want to go out with them. We have tried making excuses and inviting them to our house instead, but she refuses to take no for an answer and demands we join them at a restaurant. If we don’t, she gets mad and has hurt feelings. Help!

— Eating Me Up in Alabama

Dear Eating Me Up: Your mother-in-law’s behavior is indeed an embarrassment, and your feelings are justified. Your husband should talk frankly with both his parents about why neither of you is comfortable eating out with them. If it isn’t addressed, it won’t be fixed.

