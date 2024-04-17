Dear Abby: My husband’s best friend, “Kevin,” lost his wife three years ago. He’s currently in a relationship with his niece (his deceased brother’s daughter). Kevin is in his 60s; she’s in her 50s. We find this disgusting and do not condone it. They are both from Portugal. Is this acceptable in other countries?

We have tried to discuss it with him; he said he doesn’t care what we think. Kevin tries to plan things for all of us as couples, and we don’t want to be in their company. Am I wrong? I have known his niece for several years, and I don’t want to be unkind, but I just cannot be around them. His wonderful wife is turning over in her grave.

— Scandalized in New Jersey

Dear Scandalized: This type of incestuous relationship is not specifically prohibited under Portuguese law, nor is it prohibited in the state of New Jersey. If you don’t wish to socialize with this couple, you are not compelled to do it. Your husband can do it without you if he wishes.

Dear Abby: A childhood friend generously invited me to stay at his home for a visit. We had a great time. A few days after I left, he texted me that something expensive was missing from his home and asked if I knew anything about it. I told him I was sorry to hear the bad news and I don’t know what happened.

He has now blocked me on all forms of communication. I suppose he thinks I had something to do with the missing item. I wonder if I could have handled the situation differently. Should I have perhaps offered to compensate him for at least part of the value of the missing item despite not being responsible for its disappearance? I don’t want to appear to admit fault, but I’m sad that our friendship has apparently ended over this.

— Innocent in Florida

Dear Innocent: If you offer to compensate your host, it WILL look like an admission of guilt. Don’t do it. If you feel you must say anything at this point, write the person a LETTER expressing that not only are you sorry he is missing the item in question, but also that its disappearance has ended what was, to you, a treasured friendship. Period.