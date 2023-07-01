Dear Abby: My co-workers and I go out to lunch once a week. We used to take turns driving, but one co-worker is so genuinely thrilled to drive that over the last year we let her do all of it. Abby, she’s NOT a good driver. She hits the curbs making turns, and one time she hit another car in the parking lot because she wasn’t able to turn into the adjacent parking space correctly.

Until recently, these incidents have been more embarrassing than worrisome, but yesterday she pulled out into traffic without checking for oncoming cars and we were nearly T-boned by a van that had the right-of-way. Her response? “Well! He didn’t brake for me at ALL!”

She’s a nice lady; none of us wants to hurt her feelings, but we no longer feel safe with her behind the wheel. Her biggest problem seems to be that she wants to chat with everyone while she’s driving. She gets distracted by the conversation and doesn’t focus on the task at hand.

How can we nicely tell her that she needs to focus on driving or let someone else drive the team to lunch?

— Uneasy in Canada

Dear Uneasy: I am frankly shocked that you all are still riding with this person. Tell her that not only does she need to focus on driving while she is behind the wheel, which is something she should have realized by now, but also that from now on the rest of you will provide the transportation on these outings. Do not take no for an answer. Your lives could depend on it.