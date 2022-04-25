Dear Abby: Man uses wife’s infidelity to forge an online persona

Dear Abby: I ended my 24-year marriage after learning my wife, in addition to several one-night stands, had an affair with a married couple for nine years. She also gave me an STI. I was faithful, though I admit to being difficult to live with.

We were unable to agree on parenting, finances, health, fitness, diet, religion, politics and more. I worked hard, but I was a present and active father, attending all games, concerts and activities, as well as coaching and teaching my children in music and the arts.

In the pursuit of helping other men deal with the grief of infidelity, divorce and mental health, I began sharing my experience on a social media platform. My oldest child has now chosen to “write me off” and refuses to speak to me. I’m hurt, but I respect her decision. I will not silence my story, as it is a tool of empowerment for other men. Is there a way to build a relationship with this adult child?

— Disappointed Dad in the Midwest

Dear Dad: Your daughter may be embarrassed or angry because you are publicly labeling her mother as an adulteress. Once she is willing to concede that there are often two sides to every story, she may mend fences, but it won’t happen until she is ready, and you cannot force it.