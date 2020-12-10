Dear Abby: Man wonders if larger house could be a problem

Dear Abby: My fiancee, “Diane,” and her two sons live in a nice home. I also have a newly constructed home. It’s located 1,200 miles away, near my son and my job. Diane has no job nor family within 500 miles of her town. Her boys’ father lives within 50 miles of me. The custody arrangement for my son preclude me from living where Diane does.

Together, she and I would have three sons. The five-bedroom house I own is more than adequate. Diane has made clear that if I sell my home and buy my neighbor’s, which is a seven-bedroom manor, she will be on the next flight. If not, she won’t leave. We could buy the manor with cash if I sell my home and she sold hers and put her savings into the purchase, but she doesn’t want to use her savings.

I worry that if I’m not enough, will I be enough when I own a manor?

— It’s Complicated

Dear It’s Complicated: It appears Diane is attempting to blackmail you. If she can’t be the “lady of the manor,” she’s not interested in uprooting her life.

Dear Abby: My sisters and I are beside ourselves trying to deal with our 90-year-old mother. She doesn’t live in the same state as any relatives. She needs help paying bills, taking medication and understanding things she reads. She refuses to give anyone power of attorney over her finances or to create a health care directive. She claims she’s not going to die.

She has some form of dementia. We want nothing more than to protect her interests, but our hands are tied. We have all spoken to her about the situation, but she insists that no one is going to tell her what to do. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. — Just Trying to Help Her

Dear Just Trying: Ask her what she would like done in the event of an emergency. Does she want “extraordinary measures” taken, such as CPR. You should also ask if she wants “the state” to take a chunk of her assets and decide FOR her to whom they should be distributed, or whether she would prefer to make her wishes clear while she’s still able.