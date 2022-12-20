Dear Abby: My husband of 2 1/2 years was having an affair with a much younger woman for what I believe was about two months. I never suspected. It ended because he got caught. I was devastated and asked him to leave that night. He always seemed uninterested in sex, and when we had sex, it was quick. He had difficulty performing so, of course, I was extra shocked.

We went to marriage counseling, which didn’t help. I decided to stay with him, but I’m miserable. I can’t get over the fact that he cheated, and I bring it up all the time. I no longer trust him and wonder why I stay. I love him and I don’t at the same time. I feel stuck.

I was married before, and I feel like a failure. I’m in good physical shape, financially successful and loving. What went wrong? I always felt he was hiding something, but he swears he wasn’t. He says this was the first time he’s cheated on a woman and he was confused. I wish I had the courage to leave, but I feel defeated because I just turned 60. Please help.

— Depressed and Hopeless in Indiana

Dear D and H: You are not a failure. Your husband is. The surest way to find out “what went wrong” and begin rebuilding your self-esteem would be to discuss this entire scenario BY YOURSELF with a licensed marriage and family therapist. The reason you haven’t left this marriage may be that you are self-conscious about your age or think nothing is worse than being alone. Life does not end at 60, and THIS is worse than being alone.