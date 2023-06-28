Dear Abby: My daughter “Lia” and her husband, “Jerry,” visited his mother and stepdad, “Gil,” a few months ago. Gil gave Lia an inappropriate hug, with his hand sliding to her buttocks. Lia said Gil had done this before and it made her uncomfortable. She told Jerry, and he began watching his stepdad closely when they visited.

Recently, my family and I visited Jerry’s parents. Gil gave me a hug around my back, and then slid his hand down my back and grabbed MY buttock with a squeeze! His wife was standing in front of us when he did it. I looked at her in shock. She looked down at the floor. After I told my daughter what he had done, she told me he had done it to her as well.

I know Lia and I should have said something when it happened, but we were caught off guard and didn’t call him on it. How do you think this should be handled?

— Caught Off Guard

Dear Caught Off Guard: Your daughter was right to tell her husband what his stepdad has been doing, and you should tell him, too, if you haven’t already done it. Gil’s behavior is extremely inappropriate.

Dear Abby: I’m a high school senior who has dated a girl off and on. The first time, we didn’t have a ton in common, but we enjoyed each other’s company. She liked another guy, so after three months, she broke up with me. I was OK with it.

This year, I started hanging out with her again. We started kissing right away. She found someone online that she got attracted to, and two days later I was dumped again. She now says she regrets dumping me.

She doesn’t have high self-esteem or self-confidence. She’s also depressed. She has been talking to a therapist for a year, but it hasn’t helped.

I don’t know how to help her or whether I should date her again. I love her, though, and I want to know her better, but we are both confused. Please tell me how I can help her.

— Boy in Love in Georgia

Dear Boy in Love: Before you can help her, it is important that you help yourself by recognizing that her problems are more complicated than you can deal with.

Be the friend she needs but do not count on her for anything more until she has dealt with the issues that challenge her.