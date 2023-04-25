Dear Abby: I’d like some advice about a family situation that has been going on for the entire 34 years of my marriage. My husband is not kind to my now-grown sons. He gives me the silent treatment for weeks over small disagreements. My eldest son visited us for my 75th birthday and, after receiving my spouse’s cold shoulder, he informed me he won’t be visiting again because of my husband’s rude behavior.

I’m looking for a part-time job so I can pay off some bills and move out. I asked years ago that we put the house up for sale, divide the funds and go our separate ways. He said he’d burn down the house before he would allow me to get a penny from the sale.

I want to keep things calm, but I want to leave in another year with some proceeds from the sale of the house. We no longer sleep together and we talk less to avoid disagreements. I don’t even want to cook for him, but I do it to avoid his negative reactions. What can I do?

— Reached My Limit in California

Dear Reached: Quietly consult an attorney and discuss the fact that you are in a very long, unhappy and emotionally abusive marriage. Tell the attorney your husband has threatened to burn down the home you share if it must be sold so you can have the half of the community property to which you are entitled. The attorney can guide you in gathering information such as bank account numbers, credit information and investments, if there are any, so your husband will be less able to hide financial assets.

If you fear your husband might become violent, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233) for help formulating a safe exit plan.